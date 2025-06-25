Windsor Set to Host First All Irish World Title Fight? Crocker – Donovan II Latest

Matchroom are confident the IBF world title will be on the line when Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan rematch and are equally confident Windsor Park will host the eagerly anticipated repeat.

Frank Smith was in Belfast this week and had ‘positive’ talks with the IFA with regard to promoting the first ever all Irish world title fight.

With welterweight world champion Jaron Ennis set to move up to light middleweight, his IBF title will become vacant, paving the way the Irish fighters to challenge for the vacated strap.

Eddie Hearn revealed as much last weekend and Smith is confident that it will be officially confirmed very soon.

Smith also suggested Windsor is in a strong position to host the rematch.

“Any day that should be finalised,” Smith told BBC Sport NI when asked about the rematch having world title status.

“That will obviously add a big storyline to the fight. The first fight ended in controversy and this is their chance to prove who deserves to get that win and become world champion.

“Hopefully in the coming days we’ll have an update on that and confirmation from the IBF that it’ll be for a full world title.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 2 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Speaking on Windsor, which is a stone’s throw from Crocker’s family home, Smith revealed things are progressing ‘positively’, but did hint that Matchroom may need government help.

“Stadium fights are very difficult to make economic sense,” Smith admitted.

“For us it’s about putting on the best possible show and this fight deserves that. So, does it make economic sense? Probably not. Not often as a business do we make decisions that don’t make economic sense and that’s why everyone’s support is needed.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, Final Eliminator IBF World Welterweight Title, 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at the end of the fight

“Quite honestly, it would be easy to take the event back to the arena and we know we can sell out that instantly, but we want to do things differently and bring huge events.

“The government is known to support events. You’ve got the golf [Open Championship] coming up in a few weeks from now, heavily supported by the government, so we’re hopeful we can get support in some way, and from the stadium as well to get this over the line.”

Irish-boxing.com understands there is a massive willingness from the IFA to bring a boxing event to Windsor. Indeed, it’s said they approached Carl Frampton too see who could be a likely headliner at the venue where The Jackal fought Luke Jackson in 2018.