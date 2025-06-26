Munster Brawl – Cronin and Crowley Agree to Fight?

The National Stadium could play host to a mega Munster mash-up in early October.

The rumour mill is churning out talk of a mouthwatering Kevin Cronin – Cathal Crowley clash.

It’s been suggested the pair have agreed to trade leather and will contest for honours, be it BUI Celtic or Irish, in the Autumn.

JB Promotions are running a second in the Stadium in October and the fight seems a perfect fit.

It has to be noted that there is no official confirmation concerning the Kerry-Cork battle, and the super middleweights have been heavily linked to no avail before.

Indeed, Crowley believes he was on a Cronin collision course last March and expected to challenge the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ in Kerry in the Summer.

If the bout does materialize, it will be the Celtic Warrior boxer’s first domestic dalliance.

Cronin, on the other hand, is an all-Irish war vet. The Kerry native has shared the ring with both Jamie Morrissey and Emmet Brennan twice and fought for all the domestic marbles.

If the fight is made and ends up on the JB Promotions card, it will join a BUI Celtic title fight between John Boyd and Richie O’Leary on the bill that is said to lean heavily toward the all Irish.