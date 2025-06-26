Job Done Before Any Fun in the Spainish Sun for Tommy Hyde

Tommy Hyde is eyeing up some fun in the sun – but the holiday will only start after he gets the job done.

The Cork favourite is set to fight on Spanish soil this weekend and plans to enjoy a mini-break once the final bell rings.

However, before any thoughts of holidays or beaches, there’s business to take care of.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” the NoWhere2Hyde man says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve worked very hard since my last fight in Melbourne and there’s a nice few coming over to support me, so it’s going to be a great weekend for us.

“There’s a nice crowd coming over from Cork and my cousin Alan is making the trip from Boston, so I’m very grateful for all their support,” he explains. “I’m staying here for a few days after the fight to chill out a bit and enjoy the place.”

Just like spending time in the sun, ‘The Governor’ is leaving title talk until after he deals with business in the form of Marcos Vinicius Rodrigues De Barros in Villarreal on Saturday.

“The plan is to finish the year with a title fight,” he adds, “but my focus is on Saturday night now.”

The former BUI Celtic super middleweight title holder, who has fought in Australia and America as well as his hometown of Cork, puts a Spanish stamp on his boxing passport on Saturday.

The 26-year-old is not only enjoy his travels he believes being a road warrior will serve him well as his career progresses.

“I’m very lucky to get this opportunity to fight in different places and travel the world,” he says. “I think it’ll be important as the fights get bigger.”

Speaking on the challenge that comes this weekend says he expects the German based Brazilian to have a wounded animal element to him. Although that doesn’t mean he won’t be looking for a ninth stoppage in total and a fifth on the bounce.

“I’m just expecting him to come and give it his all,” he says. “He lost his last fight so he isn’t going to want to lose two in a row.

“I wouldn’t be complaining with another knockout,” he adds, “but we’ll see how the fight plays out. I’ve put the work in so it’s all about doing the business on the night.”