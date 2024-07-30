Sean Murray’s ‘Hit-List’ – Carr, O’Sullivan and Celtic Glory in His Sights

Not letting frustration over his scheduled opponent Dominic Donegan pulling out during fight week dampen his All-Irish desire, Navan’s Sean Murray has big plans for mouthwatering bouts later this year.

The Navan man was initially meant to trade leather with the Cavan fighter on the Rise or Fall card but ended up in against the awkward Edgar Kemski after ‘The Bomb’, whom Murray accused of ‘losing his balls’, pulled out six days before fight night.

Not allowing the fight-week adversity to break his stride, Murray dispatched of Kemski and his mind games in an impressive 59-55 decision win and speaking after he the all-action fighter gave insight to his ‘hit list’ saying “Peter Carr is definitely on the list, and Dan O’Sullivan is on the list.”

Eager to get his ‘hit list’ checked off, Murray is also chasing domestic success in the process stating he’d “love to get an Irish title against him (Dan O’Sullivan) and then an Irish title against Peter Carr” in a very cool manner.

The fight between Murray and Carr seems to be written in the stars following last Friday’s ‘Rise or Fall’ card, where both men emerged victorious and expressed their keenness post-fight to get the deal done and go toe to toe against each other.

Although Murray is eager for a Celtic clash with Carr, an opponent that he foresees “having a war with”, it currently looks like both men are scheduled to fight and might have to hold their nerve and wait to go head to head.

Murray looks to be set to face his foe, Daniel O’Sullivan, for the coveted Celtic Title, and in Carr’s case, Shane McDonnell is his next hurdle before he gets his hands on Sean Murray.

If the stars align and both men emerge victorious from their respective bouts, it certainly lines up a barn-burning bout which could prove to be a fight for the ages in Irish boxing.