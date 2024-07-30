Medal fight for Harrington as three Irish boxers compete in Paris on Wednesday
Kellie Harrington boxes for a Paris 2024 bronze at least on Wednesday.
The reigning Olympic lightweight champion fights for a second time in Paris when she takes on Angie Paola Valdes Pana in the lightweight quarter-final.
The 24-year-old Colombian, a 2023 World and Panamerican silver medalist won through to the quarter-finals by virtue of a 3-2 split win over Kosovo’s Donjeta Sadiku.
If Harrington does manage to secure a win and bronze at least, the Dubliner will become only the second Irish boxer to win an Olympic medal at consecutive Summer Games, a certain Paddy Barnes [Beijing 2008 and London 2012] being the first.
The lightweight medal fight is due to take place at 4.54pm, Irish time.
Harrington isn’t the only Irish fighter in the ring both Aoife O’Rourke and Jude Gallagher are in Last 16 in their respective weights.
Four-time continental champion Aoife O’Rourke begins her second Olympic campaign against regular a familiar foe in Poland’s Elisabeta Wojcik. The middleweights fight for the fifth time in the Evening Session and are expected in the ring at 9.52pm, Irish time.
Jude Gallagher meets Tokyo flyweight silver medalist, Carlo Paalam, of the Philippines in the featherweight class. Palaam has an Asian Games bronze medal at fly, and and Asian Championship gold at bantam. They’re in the ring in the Afternoon Session, at 3.30pm, Irish time.
