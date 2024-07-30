Robbie Burke wants Graham McCormack WAR

Robbie Burke wants to battle with fellow war love Graham McCormack.

The Dubliner says he would love to share the ring with the Limerick native and serve up a mouthwatering fight to Irish fight fans.

The clash has been proposed as an ideal one by Jay Byrne and the promoter is pushing for it to take place on a proposed JB Promotions versus IGB Promotions 5 v5 style fight night.

Kilmore’s Burke loves the idea. The Crumlin-trained boxer, who fought McCormack’s stablemate Jamie Morrissey previously, told Irish-boxing.com it’s a fight he wants and one he believes the fans would love.

“I seen Jay mentioned me and Graham in an interview on Sunday. I thought it was a fight Jay and Ian had discussed, so I rang Jay to see could we make that fight happen,” he told Irish-boxing.com.



“The minute I heard our names mentioned together I thought ‘thats a good fight’.

Burke reveals it’s not a bad blood or grudge mood, he just believes it’s a fight that would deliver entertainment.

“I think it’s a good 50/50 fight. I have a lot of respect for Graham he is a good fighter and a nice lad, so hopefully we can make it happen.



“I definitely think it would be fan friendly. We’ve both been in wars before so I couldn’t see it being much different,” he adds before suggesting a possible home for the fight night.



“I think it works for the 5 v 5. It’s a great idea and it definitely sells out a good venue. That’s what Irish boxing fans want to see.”



The majority of 5 v 5 talk has been coming from JB Promotions and the fighters on his roster. Rumour does suggest McCormack has options but Burke says contact has been made and whether or not the fight goes ahead should be known soon.



“Jay has been on to Graham’s management so we are waiting to hear back if they want to make the fight.”