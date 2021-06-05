Steven Cairns reign begins successfully in Spain

Steven Cairns produced a performacne beyond his years in Spain tonight, registering an impressive debut win in the process.

The teen debutant accounted for the experienced Rafael Castillo as he punched for pay for the first time in the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal.

The Cork prospect whitewashed the Nicuaguaran over four, winning by a referee scorecard of 40-36.

Casitlo is known for his durabilty and has taken a lot more experienced operators longer rounds over the course of his 70 plus fight career.

He was always likely to take the Rebel county fighter the distance, particularly over four, but Cairns did manage to rattle him on more than one occasion during the bout.

It’s early days and there is a lot of learning to be done but Cairns did show great shot selection, was patient when he needed to be, had an element of explosivity about him, and looks like one to watch out for.

Speaking before the fight the 19-year-old revealed a desire for progressive fights and looks set to pursue a British license so he can make an impact on the UK scene.

The European School Boy champion said: “I hope to get my British licence before I begin fighting at shows in England.

“My plan is to fight five or six more times before the end of the year.”

The win see’s Cairns move to 1-0 and experienced journeyman Castillo slip to 14-62-3.