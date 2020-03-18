Logo



‘Still devastated’ Michael Conlan shows gratitude to fans for support

By | on March 18, 2020 |
Michael Conlan has issued a message of gratitude despite being denied another dream St Patrick’s Day bout by COVID-19.

The Conlan Revolution was set to invade Madison Square Garden for a fourth consecutive Paddy’s Day time to see their hero take on Belmar Preciado – only for the coronavirus pandemic to scupper all boxing events for the foreseeable future.

While the news disappointed the world title hopeful, the featherweight knows health and safety has to come first.

Conlan told Top Rank: “I’m in Belfast and unfortunately not in New York, where we should have been celebrating our annual St Patrick’s Day event at Madison Square Garden.

“I’m still devastated. I’m gutted we can’t do it but I just want to give a shout out to my fans. I’m so grateful for them. They always support me.

“I’m sorry we can’t be there. I’m as gutted as you guys are. Once I know what’s happening next, I’ll let you know what the next date and fight is. Until then, I’ll be staying in the gym and staying on top of everything.

“Please stay healthy, take care of your families and let’s get past this crazy point in time which is the coronavirus. All the best – take care.”

Conlan was last in action outclassing old rival Vladimir Nikitin in defence of the WBO Inter-Continental featherweight crown back in December.

