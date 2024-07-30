Ruadhan Farrell – Gerard Hughes Grudge Match OFF

The grudge won’t be settled this weekend.

The eagerly anticipated rematch between Ruadhan Farrell and Gerard Hughes is off.

The pair were due to settle their differences on the Repeat or Revenge card at the SSE Arena on Saturday coming.

However, ‘El Nino’ confirmed rumours the clash was off when he posted as much on social media on Tuesday afternoon.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Gerard Hughes v Ruadhan Farrell, Super Bantamweight Contest 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing fight declared a draw

BUI Celtic Champion Farrell says he was ready to fight and the pull came out on ‘Short Fuse’s’ end. Although Hughes, who is managed by Padraig McCrory said he didn’t pull out and the fight fell through for reasons outside of their control.

Such is the interest in the fight it’s likely to happen further down the line.