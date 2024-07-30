‘You mentioned my name’ – Peter Carr calls for Celtic Title clash with Sean Murray

Peter Carr made it very clear, he wants a Celtic Title fight with Sean Murray next.

The Crumlin Boxing-trained character has been linked with the Navan war lover since they turned over but JB Promotions are now pushing for a Shane McConnell – Carr clash.

The Dublin is open to that battle of the punchers but wants Murray first.

Speaking intently in an interview with Irish-Boxing.com, “Sean Murray, what’s up?” said Carr as he viciously stared down the lens, stating that the Navan man is on his radar and “has (his) attention now.”

“It’s not bad blood, it’s not f**k you, you mentioned my name, you have me now” said Carr, stating his intentions that the fight isn’t anything personal, strictly a crossing of paths that they “could have a pint” afterwards, with both men victorious on the ‘Rise or Fall’ card, it certainly proves to be an interesting affair.

A fight that has a case to be made sooner rather than later, the 3-0 Dubliner pulled Murray up on his previous callout saying “you called me at middleweight when you fought Shane Meehan, I wanted the winner” before staking his claim on a fight with Murray for the Celtic Title.

The big question at the moment is how soon can the fight be made, as it appears that both men seem to have big fights in the works, with Sean Murray set to face Daniel O’Sullivan for the Celtic Title, and Peter Carr lining up against Shane McConnell respectively.

Carr acknowledged post-fight in an interview with Irish-Boxing.com that a fight with “Sugar” could be on the cards, but certainly has his priorities on Murray, stating that “I’ll fight Sean, then I’ll fight Shane” clearly indicating that he wants to stay active and “just wants to fight.”