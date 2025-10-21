Five Fight for European Medals Today
Five Team Ireland women box for European U15 Championship medals on Tuesday.
40kg Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, Dublin begins her tournament at the quarter final stage today against STARA Julie Stara of the Czech Republic. That’s Bout 3 of the Afternoon Session. 42kg Rosaletta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais will box Poland’s Alicja Laniecka in Bout 6 of the same session
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin begins her campaign at quarter final stage in a weight of 8 boxers. She meets Hungary’s Viktória Nagy in Bout 3 of the Evening Session. 4 bouts later, in Bout 7, 52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork takes on Chanel Pascali of Italy. 60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin meets Israel’s Sendy Tayber in Bout 18.
Day Four’s schedule is available here
Watch
European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per ring and session, will be published on the day of boxing.
Team Ireland
40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin
40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway
42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais
42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath
44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin
44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry
46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin
48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin
48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain
50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim
52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork
52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh
54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin
57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway
60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin
63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin
63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain
66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC
75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais
Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott
Coaches:
John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,
Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford
Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork
Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.
R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin