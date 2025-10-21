Five Fight for European Medals Today

Five Team Ireland women box for European U15 Championship medals on Tuesday.

40kg Ellie May Featherson of Mulhuddart BC, Dublin begins her tournament at the quarter final stage today against STARA Julie Stara of the Czech Republic. That’s Bout 3 of the Afternoon Session. 42kg Rosaletta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais will box Poland’s Alicja Laniecka in Bout 6 of the same session

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin begins her campaign at quarter final stage in a weight of 8 boxers. She meets Hungary’s Viktória Nagy in Bout 3 of the Evening Session. 4 bouts later, in Bout 7, 52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork takes on Chanel Pascali of Italy. 60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin meets Israel’s Sendy Tayber in Bout 18.

Day Four’s schedule is available here

Watch

European Boxing is live-streaming the tournament on its YouTube channel, here. Links, per ring and session, will be published on the day of boxing.

Team Ireland

40kg Ellie May Featherson, Mulhuddart BC, Dublin

40kg John Sweeney, Olympic BC, Galway

42kg Rosetta Casey, Portlaoise BC, Loais

42kg Ronan Charles, Mullingar Elite BC, Westmeath

44kg Ava Harford, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

44kg Pa Casey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry

46kg Kenia Flood Prado, Glasnevin BC, Dublin

48kg Macie Duffy O’Connor, Cabra BC, Dublin

48kg Zach Creighton, Avona BC, Dublin, Team Co-Captain

50kg Franky Mooney, Banbridge BC, Antrim

52kg Ellie Curtain Murray, Golden Gloves BC, Cork

52kg Patrick Hourican, Sean Doran’s BC, Armagh

54kg Charley Scott, St Catherine’s BC, Dublin

57kg Kieran McDonagh, Olympic BC, Galway

60kg Maicey Field, Baldoyle BC, Dublin

63kg Charlie Joyce Connolly, Jobstown BC, Dublin

63kg Roisin Hegarty, Twin Towns BC, Donegal, Team Co-Captain

66kg Eddie Sweeney, Galway BC

75kg Thomas O’Reilly, Portlaoise BC, Loais

Team Managers: Stephen Connolly & Bridget Scott

Coaches:

John Coffey, Sliabh Luachra BC, Kerry,

Paul Simson, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford

Tommy O’Donnell, Charleville BC, Cork

Lynne McEnery, High Performance Unit.

R&J Karl McLoughlin, St. Catherine’s BC, Dublin