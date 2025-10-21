Medal Alert – Ronan Charles and Pa Casey Secure Bronze at Least

Team Ireland have notched up twp more medals, and four wins at the European U15 Championships in Montenegro.

Both Ronan Charles and Pa Casey stepped onto the podium with impressive displays today.

Charles dominanted Lativian Denis Kaschenk to become a 42kg medal winner. Charles won his quarter final via a score of 26:30; 26:30; 25:30; 26:30; 24:30; and is back in action on Friday, boxing for a place in the finals against Romana’s Rusu Ioan Auras Cantar.

Casey also won 5-0 and assured himself of a bronze, at minimum. The 44kg operator defeated Poland’s Dominik Drewnowski. The final scores were: 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29. Casey will box for a place in the finals on Thursday, against England’s Thomas Catanach

52kg Patrick Hourican is through to the quarter finals following a 4-1 split decision win over Martin Aron Homai of Hungary in his Last 16 bout. Judges scored the bout 30:27; 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30. Hourican is back in action, boxing for a medal, on Wednesday.

57kg Kieran McDonagh has won through to the quarter finals with a 5-0 victory over Israel’s Mokbel Kadry. Judges scored the bout 28:29; 27:30; 28:29; 27:30; 28:29. The featherweight boxes his semi final on Wednesday, against Turkey’s Akdamar Vesim Varcin.

66kg Eddie Sweeney exits the European U15 Championship on the narrowest of margins: a 3-2 split. He contested his Last 16 bout against Tadeas Jasek of Czech Republic. In this close contest, the decision went to the Czech boxer.

369 boxers including 131 girls and 138 boys from 32 nations are competing in this record-breaking European U15 Boxing Championships. The participating federations are: Albania, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, England, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Scotland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Turkey and Ukraine