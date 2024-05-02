‘Rocking Chair is calling’ – Ray Moylette gives strong retirement hint

Ray Moylette gave the strongest hint yet that he’ll elect against fighting on.

The Mayo favourite was open about being caught in two minds when it came to hanging up the gloves going into his St Patrick’s Day fight in Castlebar.

Post the get up off the floor win over Reuquen Cona Facundo Arce, ‘Sugar Ray’ was determined to enjoy the moment for what it was and not what it could mean for his future – and thus was adamant he hadn’t made a concrete decision about his future.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com at the time he said: “There is no decision being made yet. I just want to enjoy this.”

However, it seems the 34-year-old Islandeady native is closer to making a final decision than ever. It appears the hook is calling the St Annes graduate’s gives and he is very close to hanging them up.

Responding to a callout from friend and former amateur sparring partner, John Joe Nevin, he said: “Top fighter is John Joe Nevin. We had some great tare-ups over the years [but] the rocking chair is calling me I’m afraid.”

It’s also understood Moylette elected against fighting Senan Kelly for the Irish title on next week’s JB Promotions Mayday Mahem card.

There has yet to be an official announcement but it does appear one may be imminent.