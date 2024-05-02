Field of Dreams – Conlan’s eye famous Stadium for Kevin Cronin homecoming

Kevin Cronin could put his name alongside the likes of Maurice Fitzgerald, The Gouch, The Bomber Liston, Jack O’Shea, Paidí Ó Sé and some of Kerry’s most famous sporting sons on the list of people to light up Fitzgerald Stadium if Conlan Boxing’s plans come to fruition.

‘The Kingdom Warrior’s’ new promoters are hoping to have him headline a DAZN broadcast card in his home county this summer and are considering the Killarney Stadium as a possible venue for a Munster show.

When discussing a fight night in Kerry, recent BUI Celtic and Irish title challenger , Cronin has mentioned the the INEC at the Gleneagle Hotel as the venue he’d like to pack out.

However, it seems the Conlan’s have their eyes on something bigger!

Brothers and former world title challengers Jamie Conlan and Michael Conlan were in the KIngdom recently running the rule over potential venues and are said to have taken a shine to Fitzgerald Stadium.

The Belfast fighters turned promoters aren’t quite planning on filling the 38,000 seater stadium but do hope to set up a temporary boxing arena, with tiered seating, on the training pitch behind the terrace.

The specially erected structure would hold up 6,000 people, making for a massive fight night.

The Munster Technical University Campus in Tralee is said to be the Plan B venue.