Owen O’Neill – Dylan Moran fight in the works

irishboxing

An intriguing fight between Dylan Moran and Owen O’Neill is in the works.

The pair’s teams are discussing a possible welterweight meeting for this summer.

It’s understood Conlan Boxing want to promote a fight between two of Ireland’s best-supported boxers on their proposed Conlan Boxing August 3 DAZN broadcast SSE Arena hosted fight night.

There is no official word as of yet, which is understandable as the event itself has yet to be confirmed.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands talks have been had, while Moran is hinting at ‘big news’ and Boxing Tickets NI is also reporting it’s in ‘the works’.

Waterford’s Moran was last seen fighting on Sky Sports where he was caught cold and ultimately stopped early by Florian Marku.

Former BUI Celtic light middleweight champion O’Neill fought more recently, going to work with his new training team on the undercard of Kurt Walker’s breakout win over James Beech Jr.

‘The Operator’ fought Edgar Kemsky in a bizarre and extremely frustrating four-rounder.

The Waterford – Belfast clash isn’t the only all-Irish fight being rumoured for the August card.

Conlan Boxing would also like to make a Padraig McCrory versus Luke Keeler and Ruadhan Farrell versus Gerard Hughes could fall on the card.

A rematch between Tyrone McKenna and Mohamed Mimoune is also a desired fight while Fearghus Quinn could share the ring with Aston Brown.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

