WARNED – TJ Doheny will fight Undisputed Naoya Inoue if Luis Nery tries a Ryan Garcia

Team Naoya Inoue have warned Luis Nery they will call in TJ Doheny if the American tries to pull a Ryan Garcia.

Nery is set to challenge ‘The Monster’ for the undisputed super bantamweight championship on May 6 at the Tokyo Dome in Japan.

The 29-year-old southpaw slugger has been talking about emulating Garcia’s ‘shock the world’ win over Devin Haney by defeating the pound-for-pound star.

However, if he tries to copy the Golden Boy fighter’s approach to weighing in on Sunday, the champion will put his titles on the line against The Laois fighter instead.

Garcia came in 3lbs over the limit for his huge clash with Haney and the fight went ahead. Team Inoue are adamant that won’t be the case if Nery misses weight.

That means if the Mexican doesn’t do the super bantamweight limit, ‘The Power’ Doheny will get a shot at Inoue and his four world titles at a venue that hasn’t featured boxing since February 1990, when James “Buster” Douglas knocked out Mike Tyson to win an underdog special for the ages.

The warning comes on the back of beef that started stewing back in 2018.

Nery missed weight by 3lbs for his rematch with Shinsuke Yamanaka in 2018 went on to win by knockout and was banned for life by the Japanese commission.

The has been overturned for this fight.

‘Rockstar of the Orient’ Doheny won’t be asked to come out of the blue if there is an issue on weight in day. The Australian-based former IBF world champion is already scheduled to fight undefeated Philippine native Bryl Bayogos on the card.