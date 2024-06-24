Eddie Hearn’s strong reaction to Paddy Donovan’s Limerick proposal

The numbers have to add up.

Eddie Hearn says he will promote Lewis Crocker versus Paddy Donovan where it makes financial sense.

The fast-rising Irish welterweights have agreed to trade leather in what stands to be one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish clashes in recent history.

Matchroom have eyed up promoting the bout in Belfast in November but Team Donovan are pushing for it a different venue.

Donovan confronted Hearn after Crocker defeated Walker in a war of attrition and requested the fight be made in Limerick.

Speaking to the Mirror after the Matchroom CEO expressed Treaty County concerns and declared the fight will take place in a venue that makes most sense.

“Paddy’s come over, he wants to do it in Limerick. The problem is with Limerick, there’s no history of the data and the numbers.

“We know that it’s going to do well in Belfast so we’ll have to see where makes sense to make the numbers make sense, but it’s a hell of a fight and Paddy thinks he beats him anyway.”

Keeping it strictly business Hearn did say he was open to Dublin, but notes Belfast remains a safer bet.

“Maybe Dublin either. If you can guarantee me the same sales in Dublin that you can in Belfast, I’ll do it, but if you can’t, don’t moan about it.

Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Lewis Crocker wins

“People are like ‘you should do it there’, but should I? I’m the one who has to pay all the bills so if it flops somewhere or doesn’t do the numbers that you can do in Belfast, the whole business is a waste of time.”

Donovan, who may argue Hearn had no Limerick concerns when bigging it up as a potential venue last year, is pushing for a stadium fight night in the Munster county, although that would mean waiting until 2025.

“We’re going to bring it to Ireland, now the debate continues where it’s going to be – Belfast, Dublin or Limerick. We’re pushing for it to be in Limerick city/ Thomond Park so that’s the aim.

Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Paddy Donovan , Jamie Ward

“The fight is signed, we just need to get the arena now and anywhere down that part of the country would be great. Get it in Cork city or Limerick city. It would be massive for sport, massive for Ireland,” he adds before claiming he’d win ‘with ease’.

“The Irish people and people who know boxing know that I would beat Crocker on that performance. I’m very confident that I’d get the job done with ease.”