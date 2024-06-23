The Class of 2022 – Ireland last European Junior medal haul

A 25-strong Irish team are currently in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina ready to contest the European Junior Championships.

The last time Ireland contested the tournament they came home from Italy with a massive 10 medal haul.

Below are the class of 2022 medal winners.

GOLD

Ava Henry (Docklands)

Tadhg O’Donnell (Four Kings)

SILVER

Grace Conway (Tredagh)

Niamh Keogh (Olympic L)

Mary McDonagh (Sliabh Luachra)

Jamie Collins (Drimnagh)

BRONZE

Alfie Jordan (Olympic L)

John Harty (Portlaoise)

Cillian Reilly Lennon (Jobstown)

Sophie Curley Gray (Dealgan)