European Junior Championships – TEN Irish fighters in opening day action
Ireland have been handed the chance to make a statement start to the European Junior Championships today.
Ten of the 25 boxers ready to represent their country Sarajevo over the next eight days are in action on the opening day.
Abby Molloy, Joseph Mihai, John Donoghue, Edward Harty, Isabel Nolan, Molly Doyle, Paige Nickles, Mary Ann Furlong and Kayleigh Byrne all see Sunday action.
Molloy, of Sacred Heart, Dublin is the first Ireland boxer in action in the championships. Irealnd’s 46kg fighter takes on Romania, opening bout in Ring A. Feather weight Mihai, of Crumlin BC, is in action against England in Bout 6 of the same ring and session.
Five bouts later, in Bout 11, light welter Donoghue of Olympic Mulingar gets his campaign underway against Russia. 63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise, also faces Russia opposition in Bout 7.
Nolan, opens proceedings in Ring A’s Evening Session, the Santry star takes on Turkey in 48kg contest 1.
Doyle of Templemore takes on Poland in Bout 7, while in Ring B, 50kg Nickles, Banbridge meets Greece in Bout 4. In the subsequent bout, 52kgFurlong of Na Fianna, opens her account against Scotland. In Bout 9, 57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey, contests against Italy. 60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna will meet Turkish opposition in Bout 11.
Afternoon Session – Beginning at 1.30pm, Irish time
Evening Session – Beginning at 4.45pm, Irish time.
Watch
Ring A
Ring B
Team
46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin
48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry
50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge
52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna
54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore
57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey
60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna
63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel
66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix
70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne
75kg Carly Norris, Santry
80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel
46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis
48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford
50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford
52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L
54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L
57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin
60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C
63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise
66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L
70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City
75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M
80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale
81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway
Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell
Team Manager: Karen Robins
Coach: Brian Barry
Coach: Paul Simpson
Coach: Alan Donnellan
R&J: Barry Tucker.