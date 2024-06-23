European Junior Championships – TEN Irish fighters in opening day action

Ireland have been handed the chance to make a statement start to the European Junior Championships today.

Ten of the 25 boxers ready to represent their country Sarajevo over the next eight days are in action on the opening day.

Abby Molloy, Joseph Mihai, John Donoghue, Edward Harty, Isabel Nolan, Molly Doyle, Paige Nickles, Mary Ann Furlong and Kayleigh Byrne all see Sunday action.

Molloy, of Sacred Heart, Dublin is the first Ireland boxer in action in the championships. Irealnd’s 46kg fighter takes on Romania, opening bout in Ring A. Feather weight Mihai, of Crumlin BC, is in action against England in Bout 6 of the same ring and session.

Five bouts later, in Bout 11, light welter Donoghue of Olympic Mulingar gets his campaign underway against Russia. 63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise, also faces Russia opposition in Bout 7.

Nolan, opens proceedings in Ring A’s Evening Session, the Santry star takes on Turkey in 48kg contest 1.

Doyle of Templemore takes on Poland in Bout 7, while in Ring B, 50kg Nickles, Banbridge meets Greece in Bout 4. In the subsequent bout, 52kgFurlong of Na Fianna, opens her account against Scotland. In Bout 9, 57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey, contests against Italy. 60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna will meet Turkish opposition in Bout 11.

Afternoon Session – Beginning at 1.30pm, Irish time

Evening Session – Beginning at 4.45pm, Irish time.

Watch

Ring A

https://youtube.com/watch?v=LvyX16vla4g%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Ring B

https://youtube.com/watch?v=bqPRP1AZfOE%3Ffeature%3Doembed

Team

46kg Abby Molloy, Sacred Heart, Dublin

48kg Isabel Nolan, Santry

50kg Paige Nickles, Banbridge

52kg Mary Ann Furlong, Na Fianna

54kg Molly Doyle, Templemore

57kg Kayleigh Byrne, Gorey

60kg Sarah McTiernan, Drumsna

63kg Kaysie Joyce, Clonmel

66kg Cassie Henderson, Phoenix

70kg Chloe Poleon, Dunboyne

75kg Carly Norris, Santry

80kg Alanna Kenny, Clonmel

46kg Oliver Plachta, St Francis

48kg Michael O’Reilly, St Paul’s, Waterford

50kg Kalib Walsh, Wexford

52kg Eddie Corcoran, Olympic L

54kg Jason Donoghue, Olympic L

57kg Joseph Mihai, Crumlin

60kg Desmond Sweeney, Olympic C

63kg Edward Harty, Portlaoise

66kg John Donoghue, Olympic L

70kg Cathal Myers, Sligo City

75kg William Heaphy, Golden Gloves M

80kg John Mongans, Rathkeale

81+kg Johnny McGinley, Gateway

Team Manager: Peter O’Donnell

Team Manager: Karen Robins

Coach: Brian Barry

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Alan Donnellan

R&J: Barry Tucker.