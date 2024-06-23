‘IF’ – Eddie Hearn leaves room for Lewis Crocker – Paddy Donovan doubt

It’s signed and sealed but it may not be delivered just yet, indicates Eddie Hearn.

The Matchroom boss revealed both Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan have agreed terms to fight.

However, there is now a scenario where the contract may be put back in the draw for the time being. Rumour leans massively toward a massive all-Irish November meeting in Belfast, yet speaking directly after ‘The Croc’ defeated Conah Walker in Birmingham the Matchtroom boss shied away from the opportunity to state it was full steam ahead Donovan-Crocker.

“The fight with Paddy Donovan is signed if we want to do that fight,” he said throwing in a keeping the options open ‘if’.

Hearn was speaking directly after Belfast’s Crocker had defeated a resilient Walker in a high-octane battle. Such was the nature of the bout and the entertainment it served up, Hearn suggests the rematch could be an avenue Crocker takes.

When praising Walker’s approach in the welterweight contest he said: “I love fighters like Conah Walker, they give every once of their sole, their exciting and full of spunk. Thats exactly what it’s all about they gave us one of the fights of the year tonight. He will be back and it might be in the rematch.”

A rematch is a possibility because of how entertaining the scrap was as well as the fact some ringside had Walker winning, suggests the Matchroom CEO.

Birmingham, UK: Lewis Crocker v Conah Walker, Welterweight Contest 22 June 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker wins

“It was strange, on our row most people had it a draw or Lewis Crocker shading it. Then when I got in the ring I looked at the DAZN commentary and all the media and they all had Conah Walker winning it.

“I think it’s a fight thats a round or two rounds max either way. The heavy artillery came from Lewis Crocker but the work rate of Conah Walker was incredible. He was definitely ahead after six, I felt Lewis came back and the point deduction was massive. I just thought it was a brilliant brilliant fight.”