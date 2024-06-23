Paddy Donovan surprises Eddie Hearn with Lewis Crocker Limerick Request

Paddy Donovan ambushed Eddie Hearn with a Lewis Crocker Limerick request last night.

‘The Real Deal’ was a guest of Matchroom and DAZN for the Denny- Cash card in Birmingham and was ringside when Crocker defeated Conah Walker.

It’s been widely reported that he would face the winner of what turned out to be an entertaining welterweight clash before the year is out – and with Crocker being the victor, it’s believed Matchroom and Conlan Boxing will now move to make one of the most eagerly anticipated all-Irish clashes in recent times for Belfast in November.

However, Donovan has another idea and suggested it to the Matchroom CEO last night.

Post the show the Limerick southpaw approached Hearn and asked him to promote him versus Crocker in Limerick.

In footage sent to Irish-boxing.com, Donovan can be seen telling Hearn he wants the fight to be in Limerick or even Dublin.

“You promised me a fight in Limerick City. Let’s make me and Crocker in Limerick City. Put it in Limerick City the fight will sell out.”

Donovan is open to New York and Dublin as venues for what is becoming a bigger fight by the day, but isn’t keen on Belfast. It seems the Andy Lee-trained ‘Real Deal’ doesn’t want to do it on a Conlan Boxing card.

“Them Conlan’s will rob me,” he continues, “We agreed to Limerick City,” he continued before telling the Matchroom boss he’d beat both Walker and Crocker if paired with either.

Hearn was obviously caught unawares but handled the ambush well and went to a go-to ‘we’ll have to check the numbers’ response.