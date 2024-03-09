European Youth Championship Team Named

A 14-strong team has been named to contest the 2024 European Youth Championships, taking place in Porec, Croatia, from April 2nd to 15th.

Ireland has a highly successful recent history at the tournament – the 2022 team won more medals at this competition than any other Team Ireland Youth squad contesting a European level tournament. They came home with 3 gold for eam Co-Captain, 71kg Bobbi Flood, 81kg Dearbhla Tinnelly and 81+kg Cliona D’arcy, a silver for 70kg Laura Moran and 3 bronze for 48kg boxers Georgia McGovern and Patsy Joyce, 50kg Katie O’Keeffe, and 63kg Winnie McDonagh.

The draw takes place on April 3rd, and boxing begins on the 4th.

The team will also take part in a four-day training camp with the French team in Nancy, from March 24th to 28th.

The EUBC is expected to live-stream the tournament on its YouTube channel.

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly