McDonagh and Walsh bid to move within touching distance of Olympic qualification today

Two Team Ireland boxers will attempt to move within touching distance of a place on the plane to Paris today.

Martin McDonagh and Grainne Walsh will both take to the E-Work Arena, Busto Arsizio ring, where they will compete for quarter-final spots in their respective weights.

Victories in the super heavyweight and welterweight classes would see Ireland have two boxers within one win of an Olympic spot.

McDonagh, who has already registered two wins in the tournament courtesy of two impressive performances faces Danis Latypov, a fighter born in Ishimbay, Russia, who represents Bahrain.

The Crumlin BC trained Tuam native has stepped up to the plate since he began competing less than two years ago. The 22-year-old will have to manage another rung of the ladder if he is to beat an Olympian and continue his amazing journey.

McDonagh is expected to be in the ring at approximately 2:30 pm.

Walsh has a quick turnaround from her opening bout. Just over 24 hours after defeating Germany’s Stefanie Von Berg, the St Mary’s Tallaght boxer shares the ring with Kenyan Anyango Friza Asiko. The Offaly native’s second fight of the tournament is Bout 3 of Ring B’s evening session, which is expected to take place around 6:45pm, Irish time.

Three other Irish boxers will contest Round of 16 fights but Daina Moorehouse, Jude Gallagher and Keylnn Cassidy will all compete on Sunday.

1st Olympic World Qualifier Team:

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles ABC, Tyrone

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family GG BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal, Waterford

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Crumlin BC, Dublin