Turned Off – ‘Biased’ commentary stopped Cameron re-watching Taylor fight

Chantelle Cameron has ‘refused’ to watch back her most recent fight with Katie Taylor because of ‘biased’ commentary.

The disgruntled former undisputed light welterweight champion, who has questioned the adjudicating of the fight and the selection process when it comes to officials, has also suggested the DAZN coms team sided with her rival.

“I’ve been hearing about the commentary being so biased,” Cameron told BBC Radio Northampton before suggesting it would also hurt to watch, particularly as she feels hard done by.

“It’s not the time to watch it back at the minute because it will just make me more angry. For the time being, I’m going to let it settle a bit.

“It’s been really difficult. It just sucks because I lost my belts as well. It’s not just a loss.

“Even someone from Matchroom said, ‘Who was that ref?’ It’s such a high status fight, why would you put in a referee that no one has heard of?”

“Let’s see what Matchroom do. Matchroom haven’t reached out to me at all. I want my belts back!”@chantellecam is determined to avenge her lone professional defeat to Katie Taylor #Boxing pic.twitter.com/fb5T2SJnhe — BBC Sport | Northants (@BBCSportNhants) December 12, 2023

The former Team GB amateur is rematch-keen and seems to be a lot more open to returning to Ireland for the three-peat. Although, she does point out she hasn’t had contact about a Stadium fight in Dublin this Summer as of yet.

“Matchroom haven’t reached out to me at all,” Cameron continued.

“I’ve been getting sent a few articles with Eddie saying this, Frank (Smith) saying that. Eddie and Frank haven’t even contacted me once after the fight. It’s all news to me.

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Everything that I see on Instagram… I see it before I’m actually approached. I want the trilogy. It doesn’t matter where it is. She’s the champion. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do to make sure the trilogy happens. I just want that fight. I want my belts back.”