Ireland get off to Golden Gong winning start

Luke Maguire got Ireland off to a winning start at the Golden Gong multi-nations in Skopje, North Macedonia on Thursday.

The ESker BC light-middleweight recorded a unanimous decision victory over hometown fighter Marine Naccarie on the opening day of the 50th edition of the tournament.

The 72kg fighter will return to action tomorrow where he will fight Kosovo’s entrant at the weight for a place in the final. Dean Clancy, Jack Rapple and Sean Purcell are also in last four action Friday. Wayne Kelly received a bye into the final while Jake Marley received a walkover. Paddy McShane suffered an ankle injury and was forced to withdraw.

Golden Gong Multi Nations North Macedonia



November 11th

Quarter-finals

72kg Luke Maguire (Ireland) beat Marine Naccarie (Moldova) 5-0

S/Finals November 12

63.5kg Dean Clancy Ireland) v Nazif Sejdi (Serbia)

54kg Jake Rapple (Ireland) V Bashkin Bajoka (Kosovo)

57kg Sean Purcell (Ireland ) v Sing Yu To (China)

72kg Luke McGuire (Ireland) v TBA (Kosovo)

Final Novermber 13

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ireland ) v Sneptin Bajoka (Kosovo)



51kg Jack Marley (Ireland) W/O

Irish squad

51kg Paddy McShane (Letterkenny)

54kg Jake Rapple (Monkstown Dublin)

57kh Sean Purcell (Saviours/ Crystal)

63.5kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

67kg Wayne Kelly (Ballincargy)

72kg Luke Maguire (Esker)

91+kg Jack Marley (Monkstown Dublin)

Coaches: Damian Kennedy and Rory McShane.