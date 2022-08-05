‘I’ll box his ears off’ – Michael Conlan predicts boxing masterclass

A switched-on Micheal Conlan [16(8)-0] is planning to put on a boxing clinic in Belfast on Saturday night.

The Olympic medal winner fights three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga [30(26)-5(1)]on top of a stacked Top Rank and Conlan Boxing bill at the SSE Arena.

The bout is the popular fighter’s first since his defeat to Leigh Wood in March and is a tough return fight, especially considering he was knocked out dramatically in the WBA regular world title fight.

That Wood reverse hasn’t seemed to knock the World Championship gold medal winner’s confidence and despite admitting Marriaga is a test of sorts, he predicts a stylish win Saturday.

In fact, he suggests a hit and not get hit masterclass is en route.

“I’ll box his ears off for 10 rounds,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“That’s the plan. I’ll go in there and put on a performance of boxing. I’ll take as few shots as possible and stick to the art of boxing, hit and not get hit. It will be competitive as Miguel is a game opponent and a fit opponent, big puncher and tough. I plan to land clean body shots on him, do damage and if the opportunity comes to take him out I’ll do that.”

Considering he’s shared the ring with the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko, Nicolas Walters and Oscar Valdez and is a renowned puncher, the Columbian is more than just a solid return for a fighter who has just suffered a devastating knockout defeat. In fact he is a risky return. The Adam Booth trained switch hitter admits that is the case but has previously noted with that risk comes reward. Victory over such a foe should put the amateur legend on the verge of another world title shot.

He also reveals that the type of challenge brought by the 35-year-old is needed in terms of keeping him focused throughout the fight.

“For me competition is very very important. If I know it’s going to be an easy fight, I train as hard, but in the fight, I feel like I can just do what I want. But with Miguel I know there is danger from the first bell to the last bell and I have to be ready for that and I am. I’m prepared and really looking forward to getting in there and putting a performance on because this is the kind of fight that can get me back in the mix.”