Title Time – Jamie Conlan’s Big Plans for Conor Quinn and Kurt Walker

Jamie Conlan says both Conor Quinn and Kurt Walker are entering strap season.

The pair have suffered hiccups in recent times, losing big step-up fights, but their manager is adamant they are both “ready to fight for titles straight away” and claims Conlan Boxing are lining up big opportunities for the Belfast duo.

The promoter confirmed to Irish-Boxing.com that he hopes to have both men in the ring before Christmas — or, failing that, in early 2026. “We’ve a few plans in place and meetings with other promoters. Both lads are training hard and ready to go. Kurt could jump in with anyone — he proved against Liam Davies he belongs at that level. Connor’s ready for British or European titles.”

The fighter turned fight maker has managed Olympian, Walker since he turned over, but has only recently teamed up with ‘The Magneficient’.

“I’ve always been a fan,” he comments. ” He grew up around our area, trained at St John Bosco and Clonard Flanagan Club, and I always kept an eye on him. When he came home from Australia and wanted to sit down for a chat, I jumped at it — he’s world-class,” he adds before suggesting the 27-year-old’s Commonwealth title fight defeat to Conner Kelsall wont weigh down the flyweight.

“Flyweight isn’t that deep in Europe. You can be maneuvered back into contention fast. Conor hits very hard for the weight, he’s smart, fast, a brilliant counter-puncher — world-class talent.”

Walker, meanwhile, was left frustrated when his planned September 13 appearance was scrapped due to time constraints on the 3Arena card. “He was ready to go. They had to drop two fights because the venue couldn’t start earlier or finish later. It was unlucky for Kurt, but we’re pushing to get him out before year-end — if not, February.”

With both fighters back in the fold, Conlan insists the goal is clear: “These lads are title-ready now. They just need the platform — and we’ll make sure they get it.”