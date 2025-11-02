Jason Quigley Aims to “Keep Irish Boxing Thriving” For Next Wave of Talent in 2026

Jason Quigley has confirmed his ambition to stage four shows in Ireland next year following the success of the Rumble in the Hills event in Donegal earlier last month.

The Donegal Native said he would “love to have four shows next year,” planning “two shows in Letterkenny and two more in the North West of Ireland,” aiming to “keep Irish boxing thriving” outside its traditional strongholds.

Quigley’s ‘Sheer Sports’ made a statement with its Irish debut, delivering seven stoppages on a packed card in Letterkenny’s Aura Leisure Centre, a night hailed as a milestone moment for Donegal boxing.

Following the event, Quigley outlined his plans for the next wave of Irish talent set to feature on Sheer Sports shows in 2025.

He praised Kian Hedderman, who impressed with his composure and power against a “durable operator” on the Donegal card.

The Limerick light heavyweight holds an unbeaten record with a 100% knockout rate, combined with an illustrious amateur background to his name, and has also sparred with the likes of Hamzah Sheeraz, Ben Whittaker, and Joseph Parker, experience Quigley believes will fast-track him toward titles.

He described Hedderman as “a top-class operator,” adding that his work ethic and natural ability made him stand out on fight night.

Keeping ‘The Dream’s’ progress in mind, Quigley said a Kian Hedderman vs Podge Collins clash could happen “if Collins can potentially come down to light heavyweight.”

Quigley also namechecked Danny Duffy and Eoghan Lavin as key figures in his 2025 plans.

He has Celtic and Irish title ambitions for Strabane’s Danny Duffy (3-0), saying “Danny and Paul Loonam down the line would be a great fight for a Celtic and Irish title.”

“It’s a matchup that makes sense for both talented fighters,” Quigley added.

Regarding Mayo’s Eoghan Lavin, Quigley dismissed talk of a fight with Dominic Donegan, saying “Donegan hasn’t had the best of records in recent times… I think we all know Eoghan Lavin would breeze to victory in that fight.”

Not totally ruling Donegan out, he mentioned that he had inital plans for the Cavan fighter to face Cathal McLaughlin on the card.