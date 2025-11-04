Jay Byrne Eyes Undefeated Queensberry Prospect for Senan Kelly

Jay Byrne has moved to make a fight between Senan Kelly and one of Queensberry Promotions’ rising stars.

The JB Promotions boss man fancies a Khaleel Majid for the Irish title winner and has let Frank Warren and co know.

Indeed, he’s even offered the Brit the chance to come to Dublin early next year.

Irish fight fans will be well aware of Majid, considering he fought Dave Ryan to move to 16-0 live on DAZN last weekend.

The Shannon native pushed the undefeated Queensberry boxer very close – his team arguing they would have got an upset win if the fight wasn’t reduced from 10 rounds to eight – and Byrne feels Kelly could go one better.

The Kildare boxer was last seen giving another British prospect, Ben Marksby all manner of trouble on the undercard of Michael Conlan’s 3Arena win in September.

Commenting online Byrne said: ‘Senan Kelly would be good for him next. Dublin March!”