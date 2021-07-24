Bray Boxer Returns to the Pro Game

Following over three-and-a-half years away from the competitive ring, James Cahill is back.

The Bray welter impressed as a teenage prospect in 2017, winning two fights and showing a nice pro style on Celtic Clash 3 and 4. Cahill stepped back from the sport afterwards due to work and family commitments but is now able to return and has re-signed with Boxing Ireland Promotions

‘The Chopper’ – a tree surgeon – has remained tipping over with Mark Buckley throughout his time ‘away’ from the sport and will now dive fully back in with a return date before the end of the year being planned.

Then only 19 but with semi-pro experience, Kilmacanogue’s Cahill debuted with a domination over Poland’s Tomasz Goluch before coming through a war with game Zambian Mwenya Chisanga

Speaking on the move, Boxing Ireland’s Stephen Sharpe stated that “we’re delighted to have James back on board. We turned James over four years ago and got him to 2-0 and it’s good to have him back.”

“He showed in his two fights to date that he has loads of ability and is a good lad. Now we’ll get him back out, get him going again. No doubt Mark will be getting him back in shape and I think there’s some interesting fights for him down the road.”

It’s the latest signing for Boxing Ireland who have added Crumlin’s Cian Doyle and Kerry’s Liam Walsh to their stable in recent weeks. These acquisitions com alongside a major merger with Kevin Maree as the outfit look to move to the next level – with shows in Dublin, Belfast, and Britainz planned in the coming months.

Photo Credit – Ricardo Guglielminotti – The Fighting Irish (ThefIrish)