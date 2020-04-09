Frank Warren gives Carl Frampton versus Jamel Herring update

Carl Frampton [27(15)-2(0)] will have to wait until late summer or early autumn to attempt to become Ireland’s first ever three weight world title.

Frampton remains on course to challenge American Jamel Herring [21(10)-2(1)] for his WBO super featherweight world title, but the fight has been pushed back.

‘Semper Fi’ has been in the three time two weight world champions sights since he defeated Tyler McCreery in Las Vegas last November.

All the main protagonist involved have been talking positively about the fight since and it was last month revealed terms had been agreed.

June 13 was the proposed fight date, but as expected that’s not a runner.

Speaking to the Evening Standard yesterday, Warren confirmed the bout will still proceed, but possibly late summer or early autumn.

“We were looking for June but that is not going to happen,” Warren told Standard Sport. “We will look to get it on for late summer or the early autumn now.”

Frampton and Michael Conlan were meant to bookend a famous summer for Belfast boxing with separate world title fights. Could it be possible the pair now share the stage in one monstrous night in late summer of early autumn.

Conlan is still hopeful of fighting on the Feile, but 10,000 would seem to small for two world title fights. However, if the Feile wasn’t an option the Top Rank pair would ensure a stadium sell out.

Speaking in his Sunday Life column over a week ago Frampton had accepted June 13 as a no go, but wasn’t sure as to when the historic fight may take place.

“Reality has hit home that my WBO World super-featherweight title fight with Jamel Herring will not be taking place in June and the fact is nobody knows when boxing will be back,” he said.

“I would hope that the fight with Herring will take place before the year is out but we are in unchartered territory and it can only happen when it is safe to do so.

“We’re in a situation of life and death and so all I can do, like every other boxer, is try to keep as fit as possible until our sport is able to go again,” he adds before pointing out the need for a camp and for that to be taken into consideration.

“I’m currently ticking over by training in the gym I have in my garage at home but I’m away from my coach Jamie Moore and Herring and I would obviously need the right amount of time to prepare properly and that includes employing good sparring partners who often have to come from other parts of the world.

“We’re all in limbo.”

