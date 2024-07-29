Jennifer Lehane makes her Olympic debut on quiet Tuesday
Jennifer Lehane will make her Olympic debut on Tuesday.
The DCU fighter is the only Irish boxer through the ropes in Paris on a quiet Tuesday.
The bantamweight received a bye into the Last 16 so could move to within touching distance of a medal with a morning win.
Standing between Lehane and a quarter-final place is Tokyo Olympian, China’s Chang Yuan. The 27-year-old southpaw is a 2023 Asian Games silver medalist and won gold at this year’s Strandja.
Lehane will contest an Olympic fight for the first time when she steps onto the field of play to contest Bout 2 of Tuesday’s morning session, at 11:36 am, Irish time.
One of the most improved fighters on the circuit will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce for Team Ireland following wins for Jack Marley and Kellie Harrington.
Team Ireland Boxing
Athletes:
Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg
Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg
Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg
Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg
Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg
Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg
Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg
Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg
Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg
Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg
Staff:
Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader
Zauri Antia – Head Coach
Damian Kennedy – Coach
Lynne McEnery – Coach
James Doyle – Coach
Jim Clover – Doctor
Lorcan McGee – Physio
Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist