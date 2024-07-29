Jennifer Lehane makes her Olympic debut on quiet Tuesday

Jennifer Lehane will make her Olympic debut on Tuesday.

The DCU fighter is the only Irish boxer through the ropes in Paris on a quiet Tuesday.

The bantamweight received a bye into the Last 16 so could move to within touching distance of a medal with a morning win.

Standing between Lehane and a quarter-final place is Tokyo Olympian, China’s Chang Yuan. The 27-year-old southpaw is a 2023 Asian Games silver medalist and won gold at this year’s Strandja.

Lehane will contest an Olympic fight for the first time when she steps onto the field of play to contest Bout 2 of Tuesday’s morning session, at 11:36 am, Irish time.

One of the most improved fighters on the circuit will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce for Team Ireland following wins for Jack Marley and Kellie Harrington.

Team Ireland Boxing

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist