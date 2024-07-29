AmateurHeadline NewsLatestNews

Jennifer Lehane makes her Olympic debut on quiet Tuesday

Jonny Stapleton

Jennifer Lehane will make her Olympic debut on Tuesday.

The DCU fighter is the only Irish boxer through the ropes in Paris on a quiet Tuesday.

The bantamweight received a bye into the Last 16 so could move to within touching distance of a medal with a morning win.

Standing between Lehane and a quarter-final place is Tokyo Olympian, China’s Chang Yuan. The 27-year-old southpaw is a 2023 Asian Games silver medalist and won gold at this year’s Strandja.

Lehane will contest an Olympic fight for the first time when she steps onto the field of play to contest Bout 2 of Tuesday’s morning session, at 11:36 am, Irish time.

One of the most improved fighters on the circuit will be looking to make it three wins on the bounce for Team Ireland following wins for Jack Marley and Kellie Harrington.

Team Ireland Boxing

Athletes:

Kellie Harrington (Dublin) Women’s 60kg

Aidan Walsh (Belfast) Men’s 71kg

Aoife O’Rourke (Castlerea) Women’s -75kg

Daina Moorehouse (Bray) Women’s -50kg

Dean Clancy (Sligo) Men’s 63.5kg

Grainne Walsh (Tullamore) Women’s -66kg

Jude Gallagher (Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone) Men’s -57kg

Jennifer Lehane (Ashbourne, Co. Meath) Women’s -54kg

Jack Marley (Sallynoggin, Dublin) Men’s -92kg

Michaela Walsh (Belfast) Women’s -57kg

Staff:

Tricia Heberle – Performance Director & Team Leader

Zauri Antia – Head Coach

Damian Kennedy – Coach

Lynne McEnery – Coach

James Doyle – Coach

Jim Clover – Doctor

Lorcan McGee – Physio

Paula Fitzpatrick – Physiologist

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sports for a living for over 20 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

