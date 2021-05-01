‘If anybody can be hurt it’s her’ – Taylor bites back

If there is a vulnerable chin going into tonight’s undisputed lightweight world title fight it doesn’t belong to Katie Taylor [17(6)-0], suggests the champion herself.

The trailblazing star has nodded and smiled as her opponent, Natasha Jonas[9(7)-1(1)-1], and her team have questioned her staying power, her chin, her record, and her current standing over the last number of weeks.

The inference has been Taylor isn’t unbeatable and can be hurt, indeed will be hurt by the Liverpool puncher.

However, the Pound for Pound star and womens boxing money fight, says the evidence proves Jonas is more likely of the two to be hurt.

It was more of a nibble than a bite, and the champion remains adamant she has paid no heed to the mind games, but still grabed an opportunity at the last minute to remind everyone which fighter has looked more vulnerable in the ring.

“No, I don’t think I’m someone who anyone can get under my skin,” Taylor told Sky Sports.

“I don’t believe anything they’re saying. I know that I’m going to be at my very, very best tomorrow night.

“Tasha has got a loss on her record herself, and that loss has come from a knockout, so if anybody can be hurt it’s actually her.

“But it’s going to be a great fight, I’m really looking forward to it. Two top quality opponents facing each other, this is what it’s all about.”

Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas during their Weigh In ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Female Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 30 April 2021 Picture By Dave Thompson Matchroom Boxing

Jonas’s stoppage defeat came at the gloves of Brazilian Viviane Obenauf in Cardiff back in 2018. Such was the manner of the stoppage it proved a real setback and stopped all talk of a possible Olympic re-run with Taylor.

However, now having been so unfortunate not to get the nod against Terri Harper in a super featherweight world title fight last time out, the 36-year-old was en vogue again. She has not weighed in and is a matter of hours away from what could turn out to be a historic fight.

“Once the weigh-in is done, it’s official then,” said Jonas. “I feel good, I’m in a good place. I’ve been saying it all week, whether people believe it or not.

“She’ll put her best foot forward, I’ll put my best foot forward, and we’ll see.”

