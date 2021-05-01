James Tennyson says big performance will help bring about big Belfast fight night

James Tennyson [28(24)-3(0)] believes he can tee up big fights and big Belfast nights if he puts in a performance in Manchester tonight.

“The Assassin’ takes on eager to fight Mexican Jovanni Straffon on the undercard of Derek Chisora versus Joseph Parker’s heavyweight clash.

It’s not as high profile a clash as first intended with Devin Haney robbing originally intended opponent Jorge Linares, before a Ricky Burns bash fell through, but as proven in his most reasons displays, Tennyson doesn’t need a dance partner to perform.

The lightweight world title hopeful has managed to grab his share of the spotlight regardless of where he is on the card or who he has faced in recent bouts.

His fan-friendly, opponent bruising, power-laden knockout wins have captured the attention and started to fuel a Tenny hype train.

If he manages another eye-catching stoppage and takes out a Mexican who has never been stopped, the MHD fighter believes he will take a step closer to the high-profile names in the division and becoming a Belfast bill topper.

“My main aim is to bring big nights back to Belfast, and I believe winning the IBO world title will start that for me,” Tennyson said.

“A big win this weekend will send out a good message to the other lightweights at the top of the division. Winning this title here will put me in line to fight these guys. It is crucial I get the win this weekend and things will take off from there.”

The Matchroom, fighter with six 135lbs knockout wins from six 135lbs fights, is favourite going into tonight’s clash and his team believes ‘Impacto’ is made for him to look good.

However, the 27-year-old away fighter comes promising victory and Eddie Hearn has warned against complacency considering what the last two Mexican’s to fight live on Sky Sports did.

The Belfast banger is aware Straffon will be harder to fold than a spring-laden mattress but seems to be content that is the case.

The former European, British, Commonwealth and Irish champion wants to entertain while being tested to a degree and suggests he has the opponent that will allow for both to happen.

“I expect fireworks. These Mexicans are known for their toughness. They bring it and they have caused an uproar a few times. But I am fit and ready, and I know what a win will do for me. So I am very fit and ready. I am confident about getting the win on Saturday.”

Photo Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom