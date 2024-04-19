FARMER POWER – Eoghan Lavin reveals his KO secret

Eoghan Lavin is ready to reap the harvest of pure ‘farmer power’ as he enters the paid ranks in London this weekend.

The 2022 U22 National Champion punches for pay for the first time on Saturday night when he goes to work on a Queensberry-promoted, TNT broadcast show at the famous York Hall.

Despite a solid amateur background and the fact he has managed to assemble an eyebrow-raising team, the Mayo middle’s pro move hasn’t made too much noise outside boxing circles. Although, anyone who has seen in him in action argues that will begin to change once he starts fighting, Lavin’s team and followers suggest he will make noise via the bang he possesses once he gets going.

The Anthony Crolla trained debutant, somewhat reluctantly admits he has been told he possesses one-punch power, a kind of natural ‘farmer power’ that has helped on a number of occasions.

The Queensberry 160 lbs operator says it’s just one of many strings in his bow, albeit a vital string.

“I don’t know, I’ve never hit myself thank God,” he responds with a smirk when asked by Irish-boxing.com if he was as big a puncher as rumour suggests.

“I’m told a lot that I do hit very hard and I know I do hurt a lot of tough lads. When I was a kid they used to call it farmer power! I think I was always very heavy-handed. It got me out of a few sticky spots over the years but I certainly don’t rely on it too much. It’s just an asset to have in the arsenal. It is needed for the pro game as without power behind you and the ability to put someone asleep you’re probably in the wrong end of the sport.”

Lavin will need all that power as well as some guile if he is to start with a bang.

He takes on veteran British-based journeyman Vasif Mamedov in London this weekend and is expecting a stern resistance.

The Russian has only been stopped seven times in 49 defeats and has a reputation for stealing rounds off prospects. The 35-year-old’s five draws also suggest he has upset capabilities.

That all translates into a ‘chance to make an early statement’ for Lavin, and the Westerner says he will try and become the first person to introduce Mamedov to the canvas.

“He’s tough,” comments Lavin.

“He’s known as one of the toughest journeymen on the scene and he can box a bit too. He’s stolen a lot of rounds of good lads over the years and I know he’ll try and test me, especially with it being on a TV show. He’s boxed at the York Hall a good few times, so he’s no stranger to it and the heat and all that goes with it. I think on my debut he’ll test me but I’m confident I’ll pass with flying colours. If he’s still in there in the last round I know he’ll come to have a go so I’m looking forward to that,” he adds before suggesting he won’t shy away from securing a stoppage if presented with the chance.

“I don’t plan on doing any more rounds than I have to. If it goes the four rounds then I certainly don’t intend on losing any of them. I know he’s tough, experienced and he’s never really been knocked out or very rarely stopped but he’s never fought me, so I’m going to really put that to the test.

“I’m absolutely buzzing for it! It’s been a long time coming so I’m just excited to get started now and crack onto some big nights.”