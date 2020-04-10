IOC set new Olympic qualification deadline

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved amendments to the Tokyo 2021 qualification system principles.

Some of the key amendments are below. Click here for the report.

“The new qualification period deadline is 29 June 2021, and IFs can define their own qualification period deadlines should these be prior to this date.

“The revised final sport entries deadline has now been set at 5 July 2021.

The revision of the qualification systems will be finalised as quickly as possible, to give certainty to the athletes and National Olympic Committees (NOCs).”

The IOC announced late last month that the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until July/August 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things stand, the boxing qualifiers for the 32nd Olympiad are at less than half-mast with the Africa and Oceania events completed but the European qualifiers postponed.

The competition was shelved after three days of competition on March 16 in London because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sixteen flyweights, including Irish captain Brendan Irvine, and feathers booked Tokyo tickets

in the English capital shortly before the final bell prematurely tolled on the 43-nation tournament.

The Europeans – with ten Irish boxers still in play – will resume where they finished at a date to be confirmed and the Americas qualifiers will also be completed to bring the curtain down on the Continental route.

There will be one final World qualifier in Paris at a date to be confirmed.

So far, 112 boxers have qualified through Africa, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

286 boxers will battle it out at Tokyo 2021.

Courtesy of IABA