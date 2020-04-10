Logo

Navigation

IOC set new Olympic qualification deadline

By | on April 10, 2020 |
Amateur Headline News News

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has approved amendments to the Tokyo 2021 qualification system principles.

Some of the key amendments are below. Click here for the report.

“The new qualification period deadline is 29 June 2021, and IFs can define their own qualification period deadlines should these be prior to this date.

“The revised final sport entries deadline has now been set at 5 July 2021.

The revision of the qualification systems will be finalised as quickly as possible, to give certainty to the athletes and National Olympic Committees (NOCs).”

The IOC announced late last month that the Tokyo 2020 Games were postponed until July/August 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As things stand, the boxing qualifiers for the 32nd Olympiad are at less than half-mast with the Africa and Oceania events completed but the European qualifiers postponed.

The competition was shelved after three days of competition on March 16 in London because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sixteen flyweights, including Irish captain Brendan Irvine, and feathers booked Tokyo tickets
in the English capital shortly before the final bell prematurely tolled on the 43-nation tournament.

The Europeans – with ten Irish boxers still in play – will resume where they finished at a date to be confirmed and the Americas qualifiers will also be completed to bring the curtain down on the Continental route.

There will be one final World qualifier in Paris at a date to be confirmed.

So far, 112 boxers have qualified through Africa, Asia/Oceania and Europe.

286 boxers will battle it out at Tokyo 2021.

Courtesy of IABA

Recent Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


Guest Post

<a href="mailto:editoririshboxing@gmail.com?subject=Guest%20Post&body=Hi%20Irish%20Boxing%20Team%2C%0D%0A%0D%0AI'd%20like%20to%20enquire%20about%20your%20guest%20post%20rate.">Send mail</a>
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media