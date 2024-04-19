Kieran Molloy outlines big 2024 plans with New Team

Kieran Molloy is ready to get the ball rolling and at a decent pace with victory in Rotherham this weekend.

The Galway star fights for the first time since last October when he makes his GBM Sports debut on the ‘Coming of Age’ card on Saturday night.

The EU Championships bronze medal winner is confident this weekend’s bout will be the spark that sets things alight, kick starting a breakout year in the process.

The 25-year-old reveals a second fight night in Galway is in the works, as are title fights as part of a ‘fight once every two months’ plan.

“I aim to get out every eight weeks for the remainder of this year,” he tells Irish-boxing.com hopefully. ” We also have plans for title fights and a home show in Galway this summer which excites me the most!”

Speaking specifically about his eight-round fight with Sergio Garcia Herrera this weekend, he added: I’m excited to get the ball rolling again, activity is key for me now and I’m going to grab this fantastic opportunity with both hands.”

A first outing with a new promoter can generally be a free hit but the Connacht fighter steps straight into a genuine fight. Maybe not as big a name as Sam O’Masion but potentially more of a test considering that, unlike the Brit, he has had substantial notice.

It’s exactly the kind of fight the kick-on keen Molloy wants.

“I expect a tough fight, this guy will be coming to stand and trade. I’ve got to be smart with my counterpunching and put on a good fight for the travelling supporters,” he adds before pointing out the lay-off won’t matter.

“I’ve been training full-time twice a day for over 10 years now. I’ve been dealt with adversity and setbacks but it never stopped me from progressing in the gym. The goal will always be the same, to be a world champion. I want good opponents to test me and build my world ranking.”