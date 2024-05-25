Aidan Walsh’s Final Olympic Qualifier quest begins today

Aidan Walsh will be the only Irish fighter through the ropes in Thailand today.

The Olympic medal winner will begin his final Olympic qualifier campaign in Bangkok.

The Tokyo 2020 bronze medal winner will be looking to make if four wins from four for team Ireland since the tournament gloved off on Friday when he trades leather in a light middleweight contest.

The Belfast fighter contests against Boniface Mogunde Maina of Kenya in Bout 6 of Ring A’s Evening Session. Walsh, whose sister Michaela is already qualified for Paris, should be in action at 1.45pm, Irish time

Grainne Walsh, Sean Mari and Kelyn Cassidy have all already registered wins in the tournament.

Six Team Ireland boxers have already qualified: reigning Olympic lightweight champ, Kellie Harrington, and now double Olympians 57kg Michaela Walsh and Aoife O’Rourke. 57kg Jude Gallagher booked his ticket to Paris at the 1st Olympic World Qualifier. 63.5kg Dean Clancy and heavyweight, Jack Marley, qualified at the 2023 European Games.

50kg Daina Moorehouse, Enniskerry BC, Co. Wicklow

54kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU Boxing Club, Dublin

66kg Grainne Walsh, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

51kg Sean Mari, Monkstown BC, Dublin

71kg Aidan Walsh, Holy Family Golden Gloves BC, Belfast

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviour’s Crystal, Waterford.

92+kg Martin McDonagh, Galway Boxing Club.