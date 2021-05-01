See what all the fuss is about – re-WATCH Taylor and Jonas noisy Olympic encounter

Katie Taylor [17(6)-0] will put her four lightweight world titles on the line against former amateur rival Natasha Jonas [9(7)-1(1)] tonight.

The Irish sensation and Liverpool favourite will renew their noisy rivalry in Manchester.

Taylor-Jonas is a Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view chief support to the heavyweight clash between the Andy Lee-trained former champ Joseph Parker and gatekeeper Derek Chisora.

It is a rematch of their famous London 2012 Olympic opener, a fight often credited as the moment that sparked a women’s boxing revolution- and an event that inspired crowd noises of 113.7 decibels, the highest recorded at those Games.

European silver and bronze and World bronze winner Jonas did put it up to the Irish sporting phenomenon at times during the fight but Taylor was a deserved victor, forcing counts in both the third and fourth rounds.

Katie Taylor and Natasha Jonas during their final Press Conference ahead of their WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO Female Lightweight Title fight on Saturday Night. 29 April 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

In what was their second amateur meeting, Taylor won the ExCel-hosted Olympic clash 26-15 to secure a bronze medal in a competition she would go on to win gold.

The fight went down as one of the best of London 2012 and won both massive acclaim.

“Natasha proved in her last fight that she is still performing at the highest level so it’s a great challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a fight that people have been asking for and those are the type of fights you want to be part of.

“People still talk about our fight in the 2012 Olympics and I think that proved to be a real eye-opener for people in terms of what women’s boxing is all about.

“I’m expecting another tough fight and I’m looking forward to successfully defending my titles,” Taylor said when the fight was made.

You can watch the original fight and the take in the unique atmosphere below – and what a trip down memory lane it is:

Picture Credit Mark Robinson Matchroom