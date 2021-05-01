What’s Next? – Katie Taylor outlines the fights she wants after Jonas

Katie Taylor has her eyes on some big names, big nights, and historic fights.

The undisputed lightweight champion puts her four world titles on the line against Natasha Jonas tonight on the undercard of Derek Chisora versus the Andy Lee trained Joseph Parker in Manchester.

The Bray boxer is aware of the threat her hard-hitting former amateur rival brings to the table but still isn’t afraid to discuss life after tonight’s clash.

Eddie Hearn has labeled the Olympic re-run the ‘biggest women’s boxing fight that can be made at present’ but come through and win and Taylor would like to upgrade to ‘the biggest women’s fight of all time’.

The Irish sensation still wants to fight seven-weight world champion, Amanda Serrano.

“Amanda is a great fighter, a seven-weight world champion, it’s a fight that people want to see. I’m happy to step in the ring with her at any time,” said Taylor when speaking to Sky Sports.

“We were scheduled to fight but it fell through. The ball is in her court whether she wants to take the fight or not,” she adds pointing to the fact the Puerto Rican turned down an offer to reschedule for Fight Camp last year.

Serrano, who seems more than happy to let a Taylor bout simmer, has undisputed aspirations and may not be free for a late summer meeting, which leads the way to a Jessica McCaskill return.

The Chicago native has gone on to become a two-weight world champion and undisputed welterweight queen since losing to Taylor in December of 2017. The fact the first fighter to defeat ‘First Lady’ Cecilia Braekhus is Matchroom and DAZN aligned makes it an easy fight to make.

“The rematch with Jessica McCaskill could be huge as well. Undisputed vs undisputed would be huge. Looking back, I didn’t get the credit that I deserved [for beating her in 2017]. Since then, she’s beaten an unbeaten champion twice in Cecilia Braekhus.”

If those two reputable names are dealt with and more mega fights banked, the Brian Peters-managed fighter may switch her attention back to making history. Taylor wouldn’t mind exploring the option of becoming a two-weight undisputed world champion.

“There are four champions in the super-lightweight division – I’d love to see who the undisputed champion is there. Undisputed vs undisputed in that weight division would be fantastic.”

Taylor has previously won a light-welterweight world title but the current champions are England’s Chantelle Cameron (WBC), Mary McGee (IBF), Kali Reis (WBA) and Christina Linardatou (WBO, whom Taylor has already beaten).

A fight with Cameron could be particularly standout. The Brit has been calling out Taylor for some time and if she was to unify at 140lbs it would be a big name fight decorated with titles galore.