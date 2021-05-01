Headline News News Pro News Top News of The Day 

Show Stealer – Eddie Hearn warns Tennyson of Straffon shock potential

Jonny Stapleton

Saturday’s show starter could be the show-stealer according to Eddie Hearn.

Hearn predicts James Tennyson’s clash Jovanni Straffon [23(16)-3(0)-1]] will ensure the big Manchester-hosted, Sky Sports-broadcast PPV card will start with a bang.

The Matchroom boss believes it’s Mexican-style puncher versus Mexican-born puncher and action guaranteed as result.

He warned people against tuning in late in case they miss what could be an explosive fight for as long as it lasts.

“It sits as fight one, but it’s one that could bring all the action,” Hearn said on Thursday.

The promoter also warned against overlooking Straffon. Some quick research thought Hearn that the 27-year-old is coming to fight and with the tools to do just that.

The Essex fight maker has also recently been burnt by hungry Mexicans looking to change their careers. Having watched Mauricio Lara shock former featherweight world champion Josh Warrington and Gabriel Valenzuela beat Robbie Davies Jr, Hearn is preaching caution ahead of one of two Irish interest fights on Saturday’s card.

“[Straffon is] another Mexican fighter that comes hungry, I have to warn you the way I warned you before Lara fought Josh Warrington. I made some calls last night and we have another thriller on our hands. We have seen Mauricio Lara come over and cause an upset.”

“This is a guy that is going to be particularly live at the weekend. I spoke to some of the guys in Mexico last night and they said he can fight, he is game and he is durable. He is here to win.”

Regardless of opponent excitement is something that seems to go hand in hand with Tennyson [28(24)-3(0)-1] fights, something which isn’t lost on Hearn.

The 27-year-old Poleglass destroyer is an action junkie with explosive power. All six of his lightweight foes have been stopped as have 24 of the eight fighters he has defeated.

Speaking previously Hearn claimed Tennyson, a fighter who has worked his way from the small hall circuit to pay per view cards, was one of the most exciting watches on the planet.

“If you love knockouts, this young man is ruthless. Belfast, get behind this young man as I think he’s one of the most exciting fighters in boxing. He’s one of the hardest punchers in boxing, pound-for-pound, so get behind him.”

