American Dream back on for Dylan Moran

Not only has Dylan Moran [13(6)-1(1)] been told his career changing clash with Deniz Ilbay [22(10)-(2)] will go ahead as planned, the Waterford fighter has been assured victory will set up a big fight in America.

The Waterford fighter was set to fight the German champion in Germany for an IBF ranking title in the last weekend of March.

Victory on the massive show would have seen the 25-year-old welter take a massive step toward a world ranking.

However the clash was cancelled just over a week out due to the current pandemic.

It was a blow for Moran, who felt he was gaining some serious momentum since signing with Pit Gleim and relocating his training to Lichtenstein, but a blow made less severe by assurances the bout is delayed not cancelled.

“I’ve been informed all will be going ahead as planned just at a later date, so at the moment like everyone else I’m just waiting for this crazy situation to pass and then get back to work,” Moran told Irish-boxing.com before explaining having that assurance makes the down time easier to take.

“Knowing the title fight is still there for me and that I’m going back into a great position does make it easier to process.

“I’m enjoying the time off at home with my family and I’m relatively young in the sport so there’s no panic. When the times right I’ll be back to it. I’ve full confidence in PGP looking after me and I’m excited to get back over.”

The Dungarvan native should be excited. Not only is his next fight for a ranking boosting title he has been told it will lead to a return to Stateside.

Moran’s American debut didn’t quite go to plan, but defeat to Dennis Okoth has lead him to this position and there is little doubt he would love an American return.

“This is a massive chance, one I’ve been working towards for years, I’ve been told beat Ilbay and then we’re heading to America,” Moran added.



Speaking to Irish-boxing.com not long before the bout was cancelled Moran’s opponent Ilbay claimed he would be too experienced for the Irish fighter.

Moran disagrees and responded in the nice guy fashion he has become known for: “I seen the piece on your site. He’s a fighter he’s supposed to think that. Honestly he seems to be a good guy, but there was no way Denis Ilbay was going to beat me that night. I’m sure he will see this so whenever your ready Deniz let’s go whenever the times right I’ll be there.”