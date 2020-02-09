Boxing Ireland reveal big fight Eric Donovan plans

Boxing Ireland revealed there are big fight options for Eric Donovan [12(7)-0] moving into the Spring.

The Kildare favourite showed his class with a stylish and destructive performance against Joseafat Reyes on Celtic Clash 10 just over a week ago.

Post becoming the first man to stop the Mexican, the Kenneth Egan trained fighter continued his calls for step up fights – and stressed he willing to fight any notable feather or super featherweights this year.

Considering he is 34-years-old the Athy native is aware, that if he is to reach the level he desires before it’s too late, moves have to be made now. Indeed, he has confirmed he will retire at the end of the year if he hasn’t a ranking title around his waist or is next in line for a European shot.

Leonard Gunning of Boxing Ireland is also aware time is of the essence and has equal an equal next level desire to the fighter – and he assures at the very least a stepping stone fight is around the corner.

There was an offer rejected from Germany last year, as it came at the wrong time for the Kildare favourite, Donovan also came close to securing a last minute EU title shot – and although he won’t give specifics he points out there are positive options moving forward.

In fact, one of those options may be a big fight at home.

“We have a couple of offers and I am waiting for numbers to come through first and then I might take it here,” said Gunning.

“Eric is just after smashing a great opponent in front of a strong crowd. Look at the crowd there tonight and that was against a guy we know is tough, but not many people know about.

“Eric goes and entertains them and makes a statement by stopping him so why not get a big fight here. It’s such a pity boxing isn’t going on down south, but there might be a big fight there soon.”

Scotland is also a rumoured destination, while Boxing Ireland will be monitoring the European situation.

It’s not panic stations and as Gunning points out Donovan has progressed well and is well placed for a fighter with 12 fights.

However, is also aware there will have to be some element of fast tracking this year.

“We are moving into the sphere of desirability. There is no one rated above him Boxrec in Europe that has less fights than him. So for the number of fights he has he is ahead of nearly everybody out there, but the window frame is short so we need to jump and jump.” Gunning concludes.

While he is pushing for a break through chance and has lamented the difficulties of a fighter not aligned to mega money promoters, Donovan is enjoying boxing and his current standing.

‘Lillywhite Lightening’ was keen to stress how Celtic Clash 10 and Saturday was an enjoyable experience, as well as how content he is in life right now and he uses an after party to hammer home the point.

“I am going to an after party now. An official one! How great is that. You know what that does it creates more of a buzz. Things are building that way. Andy Byrne, they guy that owns the bar is a fan of mine he is putting on a spread for everyone. A couple of years ago I was down in the dumps. I was at the edge of jump off point. Now I am topping bills in front of a great support and having an after party.

“People came from all parts of the country and further a field to support me. I have to say that is incredible and I am living an amazing life. I have to be grateful, but I am also hungry for more.”

