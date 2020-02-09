Logo



Navigation

Feargal McCrory ready to take a big bite out of the big apple – Tyrone fighter plans eye catching American debut

By | on February 9, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] is planning a performance to match the dream scenario he finds himself in.

After years of toil and struggling to secure the kick on fights he craved, McCrory has been handed the chance to put a rocket up his career.

The Tyrone native will populate an undercard at the HULU Centre in Madison Square Garden. Even better still he appears on the night the icon venue turns green, as he fights on Michael Conlan’s New York take over on St Patrick’s Day.

McCrory admits it’s a dream bill, a dream venue, a dream date and the ideal chance to change his career momentum.

“I’m very excited about fighting in MSG,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the stuff you dream about when you’re a lad and now I’m doing it, I’m delighted.

“It was talked about and more or less nailed on months ago, I was with senior people in Top Rank and we were actually supposed to fight in Atlantic City last month but with the new baby and Christmas it was decided against and put on hold out for March as I would’ve been away for about 6 months altogether. That would’ve been difficult on my family as a whole as they are back in Ireland.”

The delay didn’t just suit family wise for the young father, it also means his introduction to America comes on a the most Irish of stateside bills.

Conlan takes over New York around St Patrick’s Day and McCrory is ready to tap into the excitement and the green fever to help his career.

“It really is the perfect card being an Irish man and all that. What Mick Conlan has built out here is special and I’m planning on making a statement to further my own career of the back of it. The Irish out here are great.”

The Coalisland ticket seller, whose camps now playout in New York, won’t reveal the name of his opponent.

However, he does know who he will face and suggests it’s the type of foe that will allow him to entertain a new fan base.

“We know our opponent, he is a very good fighter who has shared the ring with top men. I think there’s a few small things to sort and then he will be announced but he has known a few weeks and he will be ready and really coming to win.”

It is a massive turn around for the former Irish champion. McCrory did work well with Mark Dunlop over the years and had a few slots on Sky cards, but when Ryan Burnett retired it became harder to see where that breakthrough chance would come.

As a result the 27-year-old signed with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc last Summer and now fights on a Top Rank ESPN broadcast card.

“It is a big turn around,” he admits.

“But if you want something you’ve never had you have to do things you’ve never done. As I’ve always said, I never doubted John Breen as a trainer, he is out of this world at his job and he has done so much for me. I didn’t leave John, I left Ireland. I chased a dream that I’ve always had and now I’m living it,” he adds before thanking his sponsors.

“I’d like to mention my sponsors because without them it’s not possible. I really appreciate their help.

“PK Murphy Ltd, Pomeroy • Homestyle Furnishings, Moy & Dungannon • Termstack Inc, NYC • Acon Construction Inc, NYC • Hagans Bar • M&E Steel Fabrications Ltd • Cuba Clothing • New Tech Co. General Contracting NYC • Top Notch Finishes NY”

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media