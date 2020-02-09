Feargal McCrory ready to take a big bite out of the big apple – Tyrone fighter plans eye catching American debut

Feargal McCrory [11(5)-0] is planning a performance to match the dream scenario he finds himself in.

After years of toil and struggling to secure the kick on fights he craved, McCrory has been handed the chance to put a rocket up his career.

The Tyrone native will populate an undercard at the HULU Centre in Madison Square Garden. Even better still he appears on the night the icon venue turns green, as he fights on Michael Conlan’s New York take over on St Patrick’s Day.

McCrory admits it’s a dream bill, a dream venue, a dream date and the ideal chance to change his career momentum.

“I’m very excited about fighting in MSG,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“It’s the stuff you dream about when you’re a lad and now I’m doing it, I’m delighted.

“It was talked about and more or less nailed on months ago, I was with senior people in Top Rank and we were actually supposed to fight in Atlantic City last month but with the new baby and Christmas it was decided against and put on hold out for March as I would’ve been away for about 6 months altogether. That would’ve been difficult on my family as a whole as they are back in Ireland.”

The delay didn’t just suit family wise for the young father, it also means his introduction to America comes on a the most Irish of stateside bills.

Conlan takes over New York around St Patrick’s Day and McCrory is ready to tap into the excitement and the green fever to help his career.

“It really is the perfect card being an Irish man and all that. What Mick Conlan has built out here is special and I’m planning on making a statement to further my own career of the back of it. The Irish out here are great.”

The Coalisland ticket seller, whose camps now playout in New York, won’t reveal the name of his opponent.

However, he does know who he will face and suggests it’s the type of foe that will allow him to entertain a new fan base.

“We know our opponent, he is a very good fighter who has shared the ring with top men. I think there’s a few small things to sort and then he will be announced but he has known a few weeks and he will be ready and really coming to win.”

It is a massive turn around for the former Irish champion. McCrory did work well with Mark Dunlop over the years and had a few slots on Sky cards, but when Ryan Burnett retired it became harder to see where that breakthrough chance would come.

As a result the 27-year-old signed with Havoc Management and Advisory Inc last Summer and now fights on a Top Rank ESPN broadcast card.

“It is a big turn around,” he admits.

“But if you want something you’ve never had you have to do things you’ve never done. As I’ve always said, I never doubted John Breen as a trainer, he is out of this world at his job and he has done so much for me. I didn’t leave John, I left Ireland. I chased a dream that I’ve always had and now I’m living it,” he adds before thanking his sponsors.

