‘The Honey Badger wants a piece of the pie too’ – Eddie Treacy lets it be known he is domestic keen

Eddie Treacy was feeling so left out that he flirted with breaking his strict ‘no call out’ rule over the weekend.

The Bray light middle watched on as Dominic Donegan name dropped Owen Duffy and Graham McCormack at different stages last week and noted as ‘G’Train’ McCormack hit back.

Names like Paddy Gallagher and Jay Byrne have also been mentioned as has the possibility of a round robin tournament as the light middleweight division took centre stage.

As an unbeaten fighter at the weight Treacy was also mentioned online, but the ‘Honey Badger’ still feels somewhat overlooked.

As a result he contracted Irish-boxing.com to let it be known he wants in. The Mark Buckley trainer wants the domestic straps and wants to be involved in gossip surrounding the Irish and BUI Celtic straps.

“I just want to put it out there that I am open to fight any light middleweight in the country,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

READ: Donnegan claims McCormack agreed to Celtic Title fight

” There is a lot of lads calling for fights in the division and nobody is mentioning my name. I’m feeling a bit left out but The Honey Badger wants a piece of the pie too.

“If there is a title fight happening out of the few of us, I want to be in it, so we will see,” he adds.

READ: Shots Fired- Donegan calls for Duffy to take ‘a step back from the modelling career’ and give Cavan the fight it wants.

It’s obvious how hard it is for Treacy to get involved verbally. He doesn;t want to be seen to registering an official call out, that’s not his style, but he doesn’t want to be overlooked.

“It’s no disrespect to anyone, I just feeling like I have to say something. I’m just putting it out there that I’m open to fighting any of the light middles. I’ll fight them on the next Celtic Clash for a title or not.”

READ: ‘Little clown thinks he’s Mayweather’ – McCormack accuses Donegan of talking sh!t.

The man that sparked the light middleweight discussions last week is by far the easiest fight to make for Treacy.

Like Treacy, Cavan’s Donegan is a Boxing Ireland fighter, not to mention both are willing, so in that regard it would look the most likely for the next Celtic Clash card.

However, the promotional outfit have been honest about wanting to keep the two apart from now.

If that stance changes Treacy has no issue with trading leather with ‘Da Bomb’.

” You know I am not into all this, but I have to say something. And 100% I would fight Dom. Dom is a good lad, we have done a lot of sparring together and I have a lot of respect for him but we’re in the same division, we both want the same thing, so we are going to meet eventually. If the fight happens, we will try take each others heads off then shake hands and have a pint after it.”