Logo



Navigation

New pro Paul McCullagh surprises with managerial announcement

By | on January 15, 2020 |
Headline News News
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is liffey-crane-hire-1.jpg

Ireland newest pro Paul McCullagh has teamed up with Dave Coldwell.

The Sheffield based former pro and current pundit, manager and trainer will manage the big hitting teen as he embarks on what could prove an exciting pro journey.

The 19-year-old yesterday confirmed he was ditching the vest and turning over.

The Ulster Elite heavyweight champion and National Elite light heavyweight semi finalist revealed he was relocating to Lanzarote to train former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien.

The light heavy made it clear news with regard to the managerial side of proceedings was forthcoming – and when it arrived it was somewhat of a surprise.

Some had wondered if the son of BBBofC ref Paul McCullagh and grandson of the late respected coach of the same name would work with Boxing Ireland or MTK Global, but a name not mentioned in the rumour mill confirmed himself as manager.

Respected coach and manager Coldwell has signed the prospect Tommy McCarthy calls ‘one of the biggest punchers’ he has shared the ring with.

The former Brendan Ingle trained fighter took to Twitter to confirm the signing and express his excitement.

“Excited to add the big punching 6’4 Light-Heavyweight Irish International Paul McCullough to the Coldwell Boxing management stable!! Trained by my long time friend John O’Brien.”

Coldwell also confirmed a promotional agreement will be confirmed soon.

The English man is most recently remembered for coaching one Tony Bellew, but has been in the game for sometime and has worked with a host of fighters as coach and manager and also promoted small hall shows.

The surprise comes as the former flyweight has rarely worked with Irish talent. Possibly the only Irish connection to be made is Coldwell was head of boxing for Hayemaker Promotions when they worked with Martin Lindsay.

Regardless, he is now the manager of the teen talent and McCullagh will no doubt benefit from his links and standing in the game as well as his respected boxing knowledge.

dpg

Tags:

Recent Posts

Related Posts

Author Description

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

Comments are closed.

Archives

We here at Irish-boxing.com believe in boxing. For 19 years we have been supporting the sport and sharing news with regard to Irish boxing around the world for free. We are happy to be an essential cog in the sport on this island, but now we need your support. If you're able to and appreciate what we do please support Irish-boxing.com for as little as €1. Every reader contribution big or small is so valuable to us and allows us to continue to support boxing.


advertise with us

advertise with us
© 2015. All Rights Reserved. Junior Sports Media