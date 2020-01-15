New pro Paul McCullagh surprises with managerial announcement

Ireland newest pro Paul McCullagh has teamed up with Dave Coldwell.

The Sheffield based former pro and current pundit, manager and trainer will manage the big hitting teen as he embarks on what could prove an exciting pro journey.

The 19-year-old yesterday confirmed he was ditching the vest and turning over.

The Ulster Elite heavyweight champion and National Elite light heavyweight semi finalist revealed he was relocating to Lanzarote to train former Irish middleweight champion Jonathan O’Brien.

The light heavy made it clear news with regard to the managerial side of proceedings was forthcoming – and when it arrived it was somewhat of a surprise.

Some had wondered if the son of BBBofC ref Paul McCullagh and grandson of the late respected coach of the same name would work with Boxing Ireland or MTK Global, but a name not mentioned in the rumour mill confirmed himself as manager.

Respected coach and manager Coldwell has signed the prospect Tommy McCarthy calls ‘one of the biggest punchers’ he has shared the ring with.

The former Brendan Ingle trained fighter took to Twitter to confirm the signing and express his excitement.

“Excited to add the big punching 6’4 Light-Heavyweight Irish International Paul McCullough to the Coldwell Boxing management stable!! Trained by my long time friend John O’Brien.”

Coldwell also confirmed a promotional agreement will be confirmed soon.

The English man is most recently remembered for coaching one Tony Bellew, but has been in the game for sometime and has worked with a host of fighters as coach and manager and also promoted small hall shows.

The surprise comes as the former flyweight has rarely worked with Irish talent. Possibly the only Irish connection to be made is Coldwell was head of boxing for Hayemaker Promotions when they worked with Martin Lindsay.

Regardless, he is now the manager of the teen talent and McCullagh will no doubt benefit from his links and standing in the game as well as his respected boxing knowledge.