Team Spike targeting WBO light middleweight champion – Collins wants Brazilian for O’Sullivan

Pascal Collins has called for Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan [30(21)-4(3)] to be given a chance to dethrone the reigning WBO light middleweight champion of the world.

The Cork fighter took a big risk last weekend when he stepped back up to middleweight to fight the former holder of the aforementioned title Jaime Munguia in Texas.

Despite a typically brave display the 35-year-old ended up being pulled out of the fight in the eleventh round by his corner.

Coach Collins now believes the Leesider is due a world title shot and should get reward for stepping up to fill the away corner against the likes of Billy Joe Saunders, Davide Lemieux and even Chris Eubank Jr.

Rather than move back up to 160lbs to face Munguia, O’Sullivan could have sought a ranking fight at 154lbs, a weight he had been gaining momentum in, but not one to turn down a challenge ‘Spike’ took the fight hoping victory would lead him toward one Sual ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Collins believes he should be rewarded for the risk and is adamant his charge has earned a world title shot.

The Dublin based coach of Niall Kennedy, Craig O’Brien and Ray Moylette would love to see O’Sullivan versus Patrick Teixeira [31(22)-1(1)] and called for the fight in the wake of the Alamodome defeat.

Brazilian Teixeira defeated Carlos Adames to claim the interim title in November of last year, but has been upgraded to champion since Munguia vacated.

The 29-year-old is with Golden Boy and considering Murphy Boxing promoted ‘Spike’ has Golden Boy links that fight looks easy to make.

Indeed, O’Sullivan has revealed Golden Boy have promised him a world title shot, which would suggest they are looking at the fight.

It has to be noted the Rebel County favourite is not currently ranked in the WBO top 15, but that could be amended by some lobbying or if O’Sullivan got another good win under his belt.

Another issue is the fact the WBO have ordered the newly crowned champion to defend against the #2 ranked fight Brian Carlos Castano.

Talks have been ongoing since December, but rumours also have Teixiera in talks with unbeaten three-division and reigning welterweight titlist Terence Crawford.

The Brazilian would have to come through either fight before O’Sullivan and he could fight.

On a separate note Collins also addressed claims age slowed O’Sullivan in the second half of the fight.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter certainly enjoyed more success in the first half of the 12 rounder, whilst Munguia came out on top in the second.

Collins claims the low blows inflicted on ‘Spike’ hampered his movement and ability to move down the stretch and refuted claims age had a bearing.

This is Why @spike_osullivan legs stopped moving in second half of the Fight ! Nothing to do with age 2 separate very low blows that caused a Dead Leg Effect ! Take nothing away from Jamie but if these punches weren’t landing then it would have been a totally different fight https://t.co/Pcqrze489O pic.twitter.com/t6EqAPcwnI — Packie Collins (@packycollins) January 14, 2020