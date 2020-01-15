Crisis averted – Jamel Herring ‘looking forward’ to fighting Carl Frampton

Jamel Herring is back on board and talking positively about the Carl Frampton fight again.

Rumour surfaced early this month that Frampton may not be ready to face the American in May, as initially proposed.

The WBO super featherweight world champion seemed buy into the rumour and went as far as to claim he wouldn’t be trading leather with the Belfast fighter ‘anytime soon’.

Indeed, the world champion began looking into making his second defence on the upcoming Wilder Fury II card.

‘The Jackal’ was quick to come out and refute any claims hands, that were fractured during his clash with Tyler McCreary last November, wouldn’t be healed on time.

The pairs promoter and Top Rank boss Bob Arum spoke soon after and revealed the former Marine would next be in action against one of Ireland’s greatest ever in Belfast.

Now to complete the set Herring is back talking about the fight in a positive light, meaning Frampton remains on course to be afforded the chance to become Ireland’s first three weight world champion in his hometown this Summer.

When speaking to Boxing Insider the 34-year-old said: “I’m looking forward to facing Carl Frampton sometime this year. We both want the fight so hopefully we can make it happen.”

“I don’t want to just milk my belt. I want people to look at me as a real world champion and in order for that to happen I have to fight the best. I think that’s what will happen this year.”

Interestingly enough Herring doesn’t yet see himself as the best at the weight. He believes he would have to beat WBC champion Miguel Berchelt to be deemed king of the super featherweights.

“I’m a realest. I just got my belt. The man that I’ve been calling out for the longest is the best in the division to me and that’s Miguel Berchelt. Tevin Farmer is doing his thing too. They’ve been doing it longer than me but as a fighter I do believe that I can beat those guys.”

