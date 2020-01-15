David Oliver Joyce hails ‘out of this world’ talent helping him prepare former world champion

David Oliver Joyce [11(8)-1(1)]has praised the ‘out of this world’ talent helping prepare for his return to the ring.

‘DOJ’ has dropped down to super bantamweight and opens 2020 with a WBO European ranking title fight with the man Ryan Burnett dethroned to become IBF bantamweight champion of the world, Lee Haskins [34(14)-4(3)].

In a bid to prepare for the tricky and decorated Bristol native, ‘The Punisher’ has been sparring the notoriously tricky and awkward Tyrone McCullagh.

The Derry man has recently joined the Mullingar native in Dublin and both are working under Pete Taylor.

Joyce is delighted with the ‘White Chocolate’s’ presence at the Colosseum and believes the Golden Contract hopeful is the perfect prep for his Ulster Hall February 1 clash with Haskins.

“It’s so great to have Tyrone McCullagh in the gym. His skill is out of this world and he’s very smart with what he does.

“It’s all helping me big time in the gym. Sparring Tyrone is so good that even had he not joined our team, I’d have traveled over to England to spar him for this fight,” DOJ said.

The Olympian has moved down to super bantamweight since suffering his first defeat to Leigh Wood in MTK’s innovative Golden Contract tournament.

The St Michael’s Athy graduate is sure the move is the right one, claiming he feels stronger at a weight that suits his approach.

“I feel amazing back down at this weight. I’m strong in the ring. I’m at the weight where I can show my proper style of fighting and you’ll see that in the ring on the night.

“I’m enjoying this camp so much. Everyone is around and we’re all pushing each other to work our backsides off.

“Winning this fight will put me back up where I belong and that’s as a champion.”

Another of Joyce’s team-mates Gary Cully is also in action on the bill in taking on fellow undefeated prospect Joe Fitzpatrick for the Irish lightweight crown.

A stellar 2020 curtain-raiser also includes Sean McComb vs. Mauro Maximiliano Godoy, Lewis Crocker vs. John Thain plus Padraig McCrory, Steven Donnelly, Pierce O’Leary, Callum Bradley, Dee Sullivan, Taylor McGoldrick and Ruairi Dalton.