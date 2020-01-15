‘Easy winner’ – Ray Moylette can only see Gary Cully vs Joe Fitzpatrick going one way

Ray Moylette believes there is only one way Joe Fitzpatrick and Gary Cully’s eagerly anticipated Irish lightweight title fight can go.

The Mayo man can’t see past a Kildare victory and predicts Cully will win the fight ‘easy’.

It’s as honest a prediction you’d get from someone relatively impartial in terms of the meeting.

Most neutrals have been open with regard to how hard they find it to pick a winner, but ‘Sugar Ray’ is adamant there will only be one outcome.

“Cully and Fitzpatrick is a good fight for both lads, but if I’m to be honest I see Cully winning this easy,” Moylette told Irish-boxing.com.

Even though he see’s the fight as one-sided Moylette does feel it’s a match up that still holds value. The European Championships silver medal winner is happy to see the Irish title being brought into play for the first time since Andy Murray won it in July of 2008. The Celtic Warrior gym fighter also believes the sense of occasion surrounding the clash is healthy for the sport.

“It’s great to see the Irish Tittle on the the line. I’m sure that fight will bring an amazing atmosphere to another Irish small hall show.

“At the end of the day we are all on the same page and trying to bring Irish Boxing back where it belongs.”

Moylette was one of a number of names dropped by Joe Fitzzpatrick late last year. The Belfast southpaw called for an Irish title shot with any top lightweight, but Moylette revealed he never received an offer to fight.

The Pascal Collins trained fighter, who didn’t fight in 2019, isn’t too upset and claims he is ‘delighted’ to see his domestic rivals get a noteworthy fight.

“I never got the call or the offer for the fight. I’m delighted for both lads,”he adds.

Both Cully and Fitzpatrick, who fight for the strap on a #MTKFightNight set for the Ulster Hall and February 1, have stated they would like to defend it in the Summer.

Moylette would look like a natural first defence opponent, but looks set to explore American options in 2020.

Regardless he admits 2019 was difficult, but remains adamant 2020 will be much better.

” I know my time will come again to fight for tittles and I will be ready. I’m not particularly jealous of both lads fighting for that belt, but every weekend watching boxing on TV and recognizing lads I would have came through the ranks with fighting for tittles gets to me.

“I have been the forgotten boxer of 2019 but it won’t the the same 2020. You have my word. I will be on top or I will go out on my shield.”